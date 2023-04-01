As the memory of Paul O’Grady came flooding back, the radio presenter couldn’t help but break down in tears.

The memory of Paul O’Grady moves a radio presenter to tears.

Legendary TV Presenter Paul O’Grady Passes Away at 67: A Heartfelt Tribute from Friend Pete Price

Renowned radio presenter Pete Price has expressed his sorrow over the passing of his dear friend and legendary TV presenter, Paul O’Grady. O’Grady, known for his iconic drag queen role as Lily Savage and presenting the popular game show Blankety Blank, among other entertainment programs, passed away at the age of 67. His partner, Andre Portasio, announced his death earlier today.

During an emotional interview with GB News’ Breakfast with Eamonn and Isabel, Pete Price shared a poignant memory of O’Grady. He recalled a time a few years ago when he was supposed to stay with O’Grady and was about to get him a present when he received news that O’Grady had been rushed to the hospital for a heart attack. Pete Price joked that O’Grady must have had a heart attack to keep him from staying with him. However, the memory brought tears to Pete’s eyes, highlighting the personal connection he had with O’Grady.

Eamonn, the show’s co-host, also praised O’Grady, saying that they don’t make TV stars like him anymore, and perhaps the industry cannot handle larger-than-life personalities such as O’Grady.

Paul O’Grady’s death is a significant loss to the entertainment industry, as his friends and colleagues remember him fondly. His charming and comedic personality made him a beloved figure both on and off-screen. The touching tribute from his friend, Pete Price, only underlines the deep impact O’Grady had on those in his life.

In celebration of O’Grady’s life and many contributions to the entertainment industry, fans and friends can share their memories and messages of condolence on social media using the hashtag #RIPPaulOGrady.

Remembering Paul O’Grady’s Life and Career

Paul O’Grady was born on June 14, 1955, in Birkenhead, England. He began his career as a stand-up comic in the late 1970s before finding fame as Lily Savage in the 1980s. In 1989, O’Grady won the prestigious Perrier Comedy Award for his Lily Savage character at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Following his success as Lily Savage, O’Grady went on to host several notable TV programs, including The Paul O’Grady Show and For the Love of Dogs. He also starred in several films, including the popular children’s movie, Gnomeo and Juliet.

Throughout his career, O’Grady was a beloved figure both on and off-screen. His humor, warmth, and kindness endeared him to audiences and colleagues alike, and he will be deeply missed.

The Entertainment Industry Mourns Paul O’Grady’s Loss

Paul O’Grady’s death has left a significant void in the entertainment industry. Many have taken to social media to express their grief and share fond memories of the beloved TV presenter.

British comedian Matt Lucas tweeted, “RIP Paul O’Grady. A brilliantly funny entertainer and a lovely man.” TV presenter Vernon Kay tweeted, “So sad to hear this. What a tremendous loss to the world of entertainment. RIP Paul.”

O’Grady’s close friend and fellow TV presenter, Dale Winton, summed up the feelings of many with his tweet, “This is such dreadful news. Paul was a comedy genius and a true star. He will be sorely missed.”

Final Thoughts

Paul O’Grady’s death is a profound loss to the entertainment industry and to all those who knew and loved him. However, his legacy as a talented comedian, presenter, and actor will undoubtedly live on.

Rest in Peace, Paul O’Grady.

