Asbestos detoxification using extremophilic bacteria : Researchers use extremophilic bacteria to detoxify asbestos

“Extremophilic Bacteria May Offer Solution for Asbestos Toxicity, Penn Researchers Find”

Asbestos was once widely used in buildings, cars, and other construction materials due to its strength and resistance to heat and fire. However, inhaling microscopic asbestos fibers has been shown to be highly carcinogenic. Researchers from the University of Pennsylvania have found that extremophilic bacteria from high-temperature marine settings can be used to reduce asbestos toxicity. They focused on using the thermophilic bacterium Deferrisoma palaeochoriense to remove iron from asbestos minerals through anaerobic respiration of that iron. Iron has been identified as a major component driving the toxicity of asbestos minerals, and its removal has been shown to decrease their toxic properties. The researchers also tested the ability of the thermophilic bacterium Thermovibrio ammonificans to remove silicon and magnesium from asbestos minerals by accumulating silicon in its biomass. These experiments promoted the detoxification of asbestos in a superior manner compared to other biologically mediated detoxification methods. Further analysis will be required to optimize asbestos treatments for detoxification and/or reuse of asbestos as secondary raw materials.

News Source : Hindustan Times

