asbestos toxicity : No relevant title found within 80 characters.

“Extremophilic Bacteria May Lessen Asbestos Toxicity, Say University of Pennsylvania Researchers”

Researchers from the University of Pennsylvania have found that extremophilic bacteria from high-temperature marine settings could help reduce the toxicity of asbestos. Asbestos, which was once widely used in construction materials, is carcinogenic when inhaled as microscopic fibre particles. The researchers demonstrated that the thermophilic bacterium, Deferrisoma palaeochoriense, can remove iron from asbestos minerals through anaerobic respiration. Iron has been identified as a major component driving the toxicity of asbestos minerals. The bacterium could be used to treat asbestos’ toxicity through iron removal or to enhance its electrical conductivity for reuse. The researchers also found that the bacterium, Thermovibrio ammonificans, can remove silicon and magnesium from asbestos minerals through biosilicification. Further analysis will be required to optimise asbestos treatments to determine the most practical methods for detoxification or reuse.

News Source : ThePrint

1. Heat-temperature marine bacteria

2. Asbestos detoxification

3. Marine bacteria for detoxification

4. Thermophilic bacteria for asbestos removal

5. Bioremediation of asbestos with marine bacteria