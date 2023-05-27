Asbury Park woman pleads guilty in Monmouth County Prosecutor’s case

Asbury Park woman pleads guilty in Monmouth County Prosecutor’s case

Posted on May 27, 2023

Quanique Smith victim : Asbury Park woman Quanique Smith pleads guilty in Monmouth County case

On Thursday, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago declared that Quanique Smith, a 26-year-old female from Asbury Park, pleaded guilty to one charge. A photo was included with this announcement.

News Source : Charlie Dwyer

  1. Drug overdose prevention
  2. Parental responsibility
  3. Opioid crisis
  4. Child safety
  5. Substance abuse education
Post Views: 6

Leave a Reply