Ascended Dead Performing Live at Cafe Colonial in California, USA

LIVE: Ascended Dead at Cafe Colonial, California, CA, United States, US

The Venue

Cafe Colonial, located in California, CA, United States, US, is a popular spot for the local music scene. It has a cozy and intimate atmosphere, with a capacity of around 100 people. The venue is known for hosting underground and experimental artists, making it a favorite among fans of niche genres.

The Band

Ascended Dead is a death metal band from San Diego, California. The band was formed in 2011 and has since released two full-length albums and a handful of singles. Their music is known for its intense and aggressive sound, with fast-paced guitar riffs and guttural vocals.

The Performance

As Ascended Dead took the stage, the crowd erupted in cheers. The band wasted no time launching into their set, with the drummer setting a blistering pace that had heads banging and bodies moving. The guitarists shredded through complex riffs and solos, while the bassist held down the low end with thunderous force.

The highlight of the performance was undoubtedly the band’s newest single, “The Advent,” which had the crowd moshing and thrashing around the stage. The song showcased the band’s technical prowess and ability to blend different death metal sub-genres seamlessly.

The band’s stage presence was equally impressive, with each member exuding a menacing energy that matched the aggression of their music. The vocalist, in particular, commanded attention with his guttural growls and powerful stage presence.

The Crowd

The crowd at Cafe Colonial was a mix of die-hard death metal fans and curious onlookers. Despite the intensity of the music, the atmosphere was friendly and welcoming, with fans moshing and headbanging together in a display of unity.

The Verdict

Ascended Dead’s performance at Cafe Colonial was a masterclass in death metal. The band’s technical skill and intense energy left the crowd in awe, and their newest single proved that they are a force to be reckoned with in the death metal scene. Cafe Colonial provided the perfect intimate setting for the band’s performance, and it’s clear that both the venue and the band are beloved by the local music scene.

