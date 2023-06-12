Asenbrener passes away at 19 following ominous final tweet: ‘Good night’

Twisten Asenbrener Dead at 19 After Chilling Final Tweet: ‘Good Night’

Twisten Asenbrener, a 19-year-old social media influencer, was found dead in her apartment just hours after posting a chilling final tweet that simply read, “Good night.” Many of her followers are now speculating that the tweet was a cry for help.

Asenbrener had amassed over 100,000 followers on Twitter and Instagram for her fashion and beauty content. She was known for her upbeat personality and positive messages, which makes her sudden passing all the more shocking.

The cause of death has not been officially announced, but sources close to the family say that Asenbrener had been struggling with depression and anxiety for some time.

Her tragic death serves as a reminder of the importance of mental health and the need to seek help when struggling with mental illness. Our hearts go out to Asenbrener’s family and friends during this difficult time.

