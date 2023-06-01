Ashak recipe: New and Simple Recipe for Ashak Goshti: Enjoy Triple Flavors with This Method

Easy New Ashak Goshti Recipe

Ashak Goshti is a traditional Afghan dish that is enjoyed by people around the world. It is a flavorful and nutritious dish that can be served as a main course or as a side dish. The dish is made up of dumplings filled with a mixture of spiced ground beef or lamb and onions. It is then topped with a variety of sauces and garnishes to add even more flavor and texture. In this article, we will provide you with an easy and delicious recipe for Ashak Goshti that you can try at home.

Ingredients

1 package of dumpling wrappers

1 pound of ground beef or lamb

1 large onion, finely chopped

2 cloves of garlic, minced

1 teaspoon of ground coriander

1 teaspoon of ground cumin

1 teaspoon of paprika

1 teaspoon of salt

1/2 teaspoon of black pepper

1/4 cup of vegetable oil

2 cups of plain yogurt

1/2 cup of chopped fresh cilantro

1/2 cup of chopped fresh mint

1/4 cup of chopped green onions

Instructions

Begin by making the filling for the dumplings. In a large bowl, combine the ground beef or lamb, onion, garlic, coriander, cumin, paprika, salt, and black pepper. Mix well to combine. Take a dumpling wrapper and place a spoonful of the filling in the center. Fold the wrapper in half to create a half-moon shape. Use your fingers to press the edges of the wrapper together to seal the dumpling. Repeat with the remaining wrappers and filling. Fill a large pot with water and bring it to a boil. Add the dumplings to the pot and cook for 5-7 minutes or until they float to the surface. While the dumplings are cooking, prepare the sauce. In a small bowl, mix together the yogurt, cilantro, mint, and green onions. When the dumplings are cooked, remove them from the pot using a slotted spoon and place them on a serving platter. Drizzle the yogurt sauce over the dumplings and serve immediately.

Tips for Success

Make sure to seal the edges of the dumpling wrappers well to prevent the filling from leaking out during cooking.

If you prefer a spicier dish, you can add a pinch of cayenne pepper to the filling mixture.

You can also serve the dumplings with a tomato sauce or a garlic and mint sauce for added flavor.

For a vegetarian version of this dish, you can substitute the ground beef or lamb with mashed potatoes or lentils.

Conclusion

Ashak Goshti is a delicious and easy dish that can be enjoyed by the whole family. With its flavorful filling and creamy yogurt sauce, it is sure to become a favorite in your household. Whether you serve it as a main course or as a side dish, this dish is sure to impress. So why not give it a try today?

