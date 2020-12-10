Ashanti Middleton Death -Dead – Obituary : Ashanti TheBoss Middleton has Died .

Ashanti TheBoss Middleton has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.

The BlaQue Resource Network 9 hrs · With a heavy heart, we share the news that one of our close members Ashanti TheBoss Middleton has passed away. Many of you may know her as the co-owner of Esrever Wines Inc. This is sad and shocking news for our community. We wish her family and friends peace and comfort as they grieve. See you next time, Ashanti…

Source: (1) The BlaQue Resource Network | Facebook

Gill A. Lugg wrote

I’m not really sure how to go about posting this but it completely shook me, and I’ve been in tears after hearing the news today and my heart goes out to the family. I’m beyond at a loss for words for the loss of Ashanti TheBoss MiddletonAshanti TheBoss Middleton. She was the Co owner of Esrever Wines. Esrever Wines Inc. lit up a room everywhere she went just by her photos. Always had positive things to say. She was always so sweet, geniune and had a such a good heart. My prayers are with her family and friends… especially to her wife Tiqua-Ann Middleton . It was like 3 days ago as I was on the phone with you… and y’all were laughing it up.. 💖💖I’m praying for you so hard right now.

Please hug your loved ones and make sure to tell them you love them everyday. Life is too short. 🙏🏾

Love you all.

Monica Grant wrote ·

I had the pleasure of meeting Ashanti TheBoss Middleton at several different events in Brooklyn and finally got the chance to work with her last summer. She was an undeniable powerhouse. A person ready for any occasion who gave her all to inspire those around her. Ashanti I’m grateful for your life and the light you shined for me to be greater. You will be missed sis.

Asiya Nasir Shaheed wrote

So sorry to hear about the loss of your friend! I just visited her page, she said something on one of her post…”2021 is looking real cute”

Life is anything but predictable. She did seem like a powerhouse! My condolences Monica Grant! 🤲🏽 Prayers up for you!