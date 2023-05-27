Asheville pedestrian accident today : Victim in Asheville Collision Identified as Benjamin David Brown in Obituary for Fatal Pedestrian Crash

Victim of Asheville Collision Identified as Benjamin David Brown: Obituary Following Fatal Pedestrian Crash today 2023.

Pedestrian Benjamin David Brown, 46, was killed in a collision with a Republic solid waste collection truck and a Subaru Legacy sedan in Asheville, North Carolina. Brown was on a skateboard and entered the intersection of Merrimon Avenue and Marcellus Street against a steady red traffic light when the truck collided with him. Brown was then hit by the sedan. The Asheville Police Department is investigating the incident.

News Source : LEX14

