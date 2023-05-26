Ashish Vidyarti reveals reason for second marriage and opens up about divorce from his first wife, stating “everyone wants…”

Trending News: Ashish Vidyarti Reveals Reason for Second Marriage and Divorce from First Wife

The Revelation

Recently, popular Indian television actor Ashish Vidyarti made headlines when he revealed the reason for his second marriage and divorce from his first wife. In an interview, the actor stated that “everyone wants a companion in life.”

The First Marriage

Ashish Vidyarti had tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend, Archana Taide, in 2013. However, the couple parted ways after six years of marriage and got divorced in 2019. While the actor remained tight-lipped about the reason for the divorce back then, he has now opened up about it.

The Reason for Divorce

In the interview, Ashish Vidyarti revealed that the reason for his divorce from Archana Taide was due to a lack of compatibility. He stated that they were two different people with different priorities and interests. While he loved traveling and exploring new places, his ex-wife was more of a homebody who preferred staying in and spending time with family.

The Second Marriage

Following his divorce from Archana Taide, Ashish Vidyarti found love again and tied the knot with producer and writer, Ila Arun’s niece, Priyanka Arora, in 2020. The couple had a low-key wedding ceremony in the presence of their close family and friends.

The Reason for Second Marriage

Speaking about his second marriage, Ashish Vidyarti stated that “everyone wants a companion in life” and that he found his perfect partner in Priyanka Arora. He also added that they are compatible in every way and share similar interests and goals in life.

Conclusion

Ashish Vidyarti’s revelation about his divorce and second marriage has sparked a debate on social media. While some people are praising the actor for being honest and open about his personal life, others are criticizing him for not trying harder to make his first marriage work. However, at the end of the day, it’s important to remember that everyone has their own reasons and struggles in life, and it’s not our place to judge them. We wish Ashish Vidyarti and Priyanka Arora all the happiness and love in their married life.

