Ashli Babbit Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Woman shot and killed inside the US Capitol during the protests was from the San Diego area

Ashli Babbit has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 6. 2020.

The woman who was shot and killed inside the US Capitol during the protests was from the San Diego area. KUSI News has spoken with her husband. The woman is Ashli Babbit, a 14-year veteran, who served four tours with the US Air Force, and was a high level security official throughout her time in service.

Source: KUSI News confirms identity of woman shot and killed inside US Capitol –

Comments and Reactions.

Anna Jackson

F’d around and found out. Should’ve known better than to commit a terroristic act as a Veteran. I hope the VA doesn’t provide her funeral .

·

Angela Langer

No matter who you support it’s not worth your mother’s tears

Erin Eileen

Very sad but she should have known better not to storm the capitol building i get she was a supporter of Trump but that was a dumb move i am not a big fan of biden either but i am certainly not going to riot and cause havoc about it

Betty Saleh

Maybe the doctrine of stand your ground does work. She broke into the Capitol and whoever shot her defended his ground. Or felt threatened. Isn’t that another doctrine used by gun nuts to justify shooting people?

Kathryn P. Weaver

Who would’ve thought breaking into a federal building might be dangerous?.

Michael Villaluz

1. “She should’ve complied”

2. “She should’ve obeyed law enforcement”

3. “Follow the rules and there won’t be any problems”

4. “Respect the law” “back the blue”, or not today .

5. * She should NOT have stormed a Federal building in an attempted domestic terrorist coup.

Verito Padilla

My condolences to the family. Unfortunately she made a wrong choice today and it caused her life.

Alison Kraft Blue

Why I am very sad this you g life is gone and my respect to her family but please remember she entered a building illegally and made decisions that caused this horrific death. We teach our children there is a

consequence for every decision. May she Rest In Peace.

Kelly Storm

I will never understand why this poor woman thought it was a good idea to climb through a window at our nation’s capitol?!? There are no positive outcomes in that scenario.

AL Lis

I guess you die protesting only if you are conservative because not one protestor died at the hands of a cop over the last year while they were burning buildings, looting and killing.

Satarupa Chakraborty

Regardless of our political affiliations, I hope people commenting realize that this person’s family members might read your comments in passing. Be kind. Speaking ill of the dead or saying she deserves it does not matter to the person who passed away, but Im sure its a little stab in the heart for those who loved her.

Ellen Bohm Weber

She probably threatened law enforcement with a gun. It is sad she chose to follow her cult leader to this end.

Naomi Vazquez Ruhe

Sad she lost her life for supporting Trump, a man who won’t even care her or her family. She shouldnt of been breaking through the window.

Now the person who shot her has to deal with the grief and investigation.

Ashley Hoyle Osbourn

Shouldn’t have broken in to a building she would still be alive

Tracy Addleman

334 people laughed at this?!?! She may have been in the wrong but dear God no one should find this funny! This world needs a lot of help and not one man can do it alone.

Sharla Parkhurst

Her choice when there was much talk of getting violent. This death is on Trump.

Mona Yuen

Sorry that she died but when you break into the people’s house, there are consequences.

Eva Moran

And for what? It didn’t change anything. She shouldn’t have been there and her dying changed absolutely NOTHING. It’s sad she didn’t realize her actions would have consequences.

Terrell A Wilkerson

🤷🏾‍♀️ should have obeyed the law. No pitty for her. Maybe trump will speak at her funeral since she died for him

Colleen Jeffries

What did she think was gonna happen, something peaceful by storming the capitol? No sympathy here…. put a Trump flag on her tombstone.

Becca Bell

This is a senseless death. Regardless of her Trespass intention, there should have been no killing. I await the reports that show exactly why shots were fired. I’m sure she has family, friends and former military that will

Mourn her death. She served our country for 14 years. Such a unnecessary outcome- all over not liking election results.

Editha Moncay LeDuc

I am ashamed of what our country has become. Why can’t we just act like responsible and mature citizens. We are ruining the image our country. I told my husband if we can afford to move out of this country we will do it and live somewhere else. Let’s all just unite and try to make this country a peaceful one.

Natalie Arias

What about all the BLM lives that were lost? They didn’t put themselves at risk like she did. I can’t feel bad for the actions she took that lead to these consequences. I do feel bad for her family though.

Angela Harrington

Titus 3:9

But avoid foolish questions, and genealogies, and contentions, and strivings about the law; for they are unprofitable and vain.

Condolences to the family. Never run with chaos. It doesn’t end well. I’m sure the man she died for probably still don’t know her name. I’m sure he hasn’t reached out to her family. I’m sure he doesn’t care. Sad situation.

Deborah Barrow Zak

its certainly sad that this happened but when you storm a federal building how can you not expect terrible consequences? I offer condolences to her family and friends

Shantá Belt

Wait, what’s the repeated phrase I kept seeing all year long regarding peaceful protesters that were being shot and sprayed and brutalized and arrested for, marching….

Oh yea, ‘if she’d have stayed home this wouldn’t have happened’.

Did I nail it??