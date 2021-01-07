Ashli Babbitt : Who was woman killed at capitol – who killed the woman at the capitol – who killed the woman at the capitol yesterday.

Ashli Babbitt has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 6. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Here's Ashli Babbitt, the unarmed young woman shot and killed today, presumably by police, during a protest at the Capitol. She's an Air Force veteran with 14 years service from San Diego. This is who @ewerickson wanted shot today. He got his wish. Happy now Erick? pic.twitter.com/v5kmh0zyma — Chris Buskirk (@thechrisbuskirk) January 7, 2021

Chris Buskirk @thechrisbuskirk Here’s Ashli Babbitt, the unarmed young woman shot and killed today, presumably by police, during a protest at the Capitol. She’s an Air Force veteran with 14 years service from San Diego. This is who @ewerickson wanted shot today. He got his wish. Happy now Erick?

Comments and Reactions

@EWErickson

They were committing serious crimes against our country and on their way to harm those working there. I don’t agree with harming people, but don’t test me by breaking into my house. On the flip side I won’t break into your house. Why does that even need to be said?

We Are in the Midst of a Coup d’Etat.

@Edtonbe

This is heartbreaking, but this is coming from people who were saying “run them over” “shoot them” during BLM protests… play stupid games win stupid prizes or something like that right? Pray for her/fam as her life was taken from her in front of thousands and move on. enough.

This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules. Learn more

Bill Spadea

is a scumbag. Look at his history of attacks on Trump. He’s a fake patriot. Seems he’s only in the game to line his own pockets.

Robert Wert

And? What would you expect breaking into the building where the first and second persons in line are, as well as the entire House and Senate? It’s a tragedy and 100% her own fault.

@BrandonMain

I’m very sad there has been more loss of life over Trump. These insurrectionists know now that there is a price in blood for treason. I hope it’s enough, but I fear it isn’t.

@NealSilvester

It was her agency that led her there. She chose freely to be part of a mob that literally tried to overthrow the government. This is not some social media game.

@adelphean70

She was involved in an insurrection against the US Government. One assumes she was willing to give her life for it. And she did.