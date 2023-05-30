Ashneer Grover Biography: Biography and Net Worth of Ashneer Grover: Family, Education, Career, Awards, Age, Facts, and Wife Details included.

Introduction

Ashneer Grover is a renowned Indian businessman and entrepreneur. He is the founder and CEO of BharatPe, a digital payment platform. Grover has been recognized for his contributions to the fintech industry and has won several awards for his work. In this article, we will take a closer look at Ashneer Grover’s family, kids, wife, age, career, education, awards, net worth, and biography.

Family, Kids, and Wife

Not much is known about Ashneer Grover’s family background. However, he is married and has two children. Grover is known to keep his personal life private and does not share much information about his family in the public domain.

Age

Ashneer Grover was born on 23 July 1979, which makes him 42 years old as of 2021.

Career

Ashneer Grover started his professional career with the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) in 2001. He worked with BCG for over 10 years and rose to the position of Principal. During his tenure at BCG, he worked on several projects related to the financial services industry.

In 2011, Grover left BCG and joined the management team of Greenfield Online, a global market research company. He served as the Managing Director of Greenfield Online’s India operations for three years.

In 2014, Grover joined Paytm, one of India’s leading digital payment platforms. He worked with Paytm for four years and held several key positions, including the Vice President and Head of Business.

In 2018, Ashneer Grover founded BharatPe, a digital payment platform aimed at small and medium-sized businesses. BharatPe provides merchants with a single QR code that allows customers to pay using any UPI-enabled app. The company has rapidly grown since its inception and has raised over $400 million in funding from investors such as Sequoia Capital, Insight Partners, and Coatue Management.

Education

Ashneer Grover holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Delhi University. He also has an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.

Awards

Ashneer Grover has received several awards for his work in the fintech industry. In 2020, he was named the Entrepreneur of the Year by Economic Times. He was also recognized as one of the 40 Under 40 by Fortune India in 2019. Grover has been featured in several prestigious lists, including India Today’s High & Mighty 2019 and Fortune India’s 40 Under 40 2019.

Facts

Ashneer Grover is a fitness enthusiast and enjoys playing tennis and running.

He is known for his entrepreneurial spirit and has been involved in several start-ups throughout his career.

Grover is a strong advocate for financial inclusion and believes that digital payments can help small and medium-sized businesses grow.

He is a regular speaker at industry events and has spoken at several conferences, including the India Economic Summit and the Global Fintech Festival.

Net Worth

Ashneer Grover’s net worth is estimated to be around $300 million. Most of his wealth comes from his stake in BharatPe, which has seen tremendous growth in recent years.

Biography

Ashneer Grover is a successful entrepreneur and businessman who has made a significant impact in the fintech industry. He started his career with BCG and went on to work with several companies before founding BharatPe. Grover has been recognized for his contributions to the industry and has won several awards for his work. He is passionate about financial inclusion and believes that digital payments can help small and medium-sized businesses grow.

