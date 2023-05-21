“ashwagandha hypertension”: Managing Hypertension with Ashwagandha: An Effective Remedy for High Blood Pressure

Ashwagandha For High Blood Pressure: How To Consume This Ayurvedic Herb To Manage Hypertension

If you’re looking for a natural way to manage your high blood pressure, then ashwagandha may be the answer. This Ayurvedic herb has been used for centuries to treat a wide range of health conditions, and recent research shows that it can be effective in managing hypertension as well. Here’s what you need to know about ashwagandha and how to consume it to manage your blood pressure.

What Is Ashwagandha?

Ashwagandha, also known as Withania somnifera, is a small woody plant with yellow flowers that is native to parts of India and North Africa. It is sometimes called “Indian ginseng” or “winter cherry” and is known for its medicinal properties. Ayurveda, the traditional system of medicine in India, has used ashwagandha for centuries to treat a variety of health issues.

Can Ashwagandha Reduce High Blood Pressure?

Ayurvedic experts believe that ashwagandha can help manage high blood pressure due to its ability to calm the brain, reduce inflammation, and alter the immune system. Ashwagandha is an adaptogenic herb, which means that it can help the body cope with stress and anxiety, which are major contributors to high blood pressure.

Samiksha Kalra, Head Dietitian and Nutritionist at Rosewalk Hospital, recommends mixing 1 teaspoon of ashwagandha powder in a glass of warm water and drinking it on an empty stomach in the morning to help keep blood pressure levels in check. However, it’s important to consult with your doctor to determine the appropriate dosage for your individual needs.

Other Health Benefits of Ashwagandha

Ashwagandha is not only beneficial for managing high blood pressure, but it also has a range of other health benefits. These include:

Relieving stress and anxiety

Lowering blood sugar and fat

Increasing muscle strength

Improving sexual ability in women

Improving sperm quality in men

Boosting fertility in both men and women

Sharpening focus and memory power

Supporting heart health

Side Effects of Ashwagandha

While ashwagandha is generally considered safe and non-toxic, there are a few things to consider before adding it to your diet:

Always consult with your doctor before adding any new supplements to your diet, especially if you’re on medication

Ashwagandha may enhance or weaken the effects of certain medications

Nausea and vomiting may occur in some individuals

Avoid ashwagandha if you’re pregnant, breastfeeding, immunocompromised, or have a thyroid condition

Remember, ashwagandha is an Ayurvedic herb, and there is a specific way and dosage for every body type. Always consult with your doctor before making any changes to your diet.

