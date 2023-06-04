Ashwini Vaishnav reveals the reason behind the Balasore train accident: Latest trending news

Why and how Balasore train accident happened came to know

The Incident

On Thursday, 19th August 2021, a tragic train accident took place in Balasore, Odisha. The accident occurred when a goods train collided with a passenger train, resulting in the death of at least three people and injuring several others.

The Reason

The reason behind the accident was a communication breakdown between the two trains. As per the Railway Minister, Ashwini Vaishnav, the accident occurred due to “manual error” as the communication between the two trains was not established.

How it Happened

The passenger train was on its way from Bhadrak to Bhubaneswar when it collided with the goods train that was coming from the opposite direction. The two trains collided head-on, resulting in a devastating accident.

According to the Railway Minister, the accident took place due to “manual error” as the driver of the goods train had failed to follow the signal and stop the train. The driver of the passenger train had also not received any information about the approaching goods train due to the lack of communication.

Investigation

The Railway Ministry has ordered an inquiry into the accident and has promised strict action against those responsible for the tragedy. The inquiry will look into the causes of the accident and the lapses in communication that led to the collision.

Response

The Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik, has expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased and has announced compensation for the victims of the accident. The Railway Ministry has also announced compensation for the families of the deceased and the injured passengers.

The accident has once again highlighted the importance of communication and safety measures in the railway industry. The Railway Ministry has promised to take all necessary steps to ensure the safety of passengers and prevent such accidents in the future.

Conclusion

The Balasore train accident was a tragic incident that could have been avoided if proper communication and safety measures were in place. The Railway Ministry has ordered an inquiry into the accident, and it is essential that the findings of the inquiry are used to prevent such accidents in the future. The safety of passengers must be a top priority, and all necessary steps must be taken to ensure their safety.

