“Asia Abdelmajid” : Cross-fire in Khartoum claims the life of actress Asia Abdelmajid

The Death of Sudan’s First Professional Stage Actress, Asia Abdelmajid, in Clashes

Introduction

The death of Asia Abdelmajid, a well-known actress in Sudan, has shocked residents of Khartoum as they witness increasing friends and relatives caught up in the fighting. Abdelmajid was killed in crossfire in the north of Khartoum, and her family buried her within hours of her shooting on Wednesday morning in the grounds of a kindergarten where she was working. With the ongoing conflict between the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the army, it remains unclear who fired the shot that killed her.

Asia Abdelmajid: A Pioneer of Sudanese Theatre

Asia Abdelmajid was a pioneer of the stage in Sudan and the country’s first professional stage actress, who gained prominence in the 1965 production of the play Pamseeka. The play was put on at the national theatre in Omdurman to mark the anniversary of Sudan’s first revolution against a coup leader. Later, Abdelmajid retired to become a teacher. Her death is a significant loss for the Sudanese theatre community.

The Ongoing Conflict in Sudan

The RSF, a paramilitary group, and the army continue to battle each other in residential areas across Khartoum. The RSF alleges that the military tried to deploy members of the police’s special force unit on Wednesday, but they rebuffed the ground offensive. The UN chief Antonio Guterres has called on the warring factions to stop the fighting immediately before the conflict escalates into an all-out war.

Civilians Caught in the Crossfire

The conflict has left residents of Khartoum feeling abandoned and at a loss that the international community seems unable to exert their influence to bring the generals to heel. Civilians are caught in the crossfire, and many have lost their loved ones in the fighting. Lawyers, teachers, and journalists are among the victims of the conflict, alongside ordinary citizens.

Conclusion

With a new seven-day truce starting on Thursday, the Sudanese factions have agreed to a humanitarian ceasefire. However, previous ceasefires have broken down, leaving residents of Khartoum feeling despondent. It remains to be seen whether this ceasefire will hold and if the international community can help resolve the ongoing conflict. The death of Asia Abdelmajid highlights the devastating impact of the conflict on the Sudanese community and the need to find a peaceful resolution to end the violence.

News Source : Zeinab Mohammed Salih – Journalist, Omdurman

Source Link :Actress Asia Abdelmajid killed in Khartoum cross-fire/