Asif Ahmad War : Police arrest Asif Ahmad War for possession of charas-like substance

Posted on May 21, 2023

Suspect Asif Ahmad War arrested with 60 grams of charas-like substance in Qalamabad

According to an official, a person was arrested by the police at the main market in Qalamabad during a checkpoint. The individual had acted suspiciously and attempted to evade the police party. Upon searching the person, the police found approximately 60 grams of a substance resembling charas in their possession. The arrested individual has been identified as Asif Ahmad War, son of Ghulam Ahmad War and a resident of Audoora Qalamabad.

