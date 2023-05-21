Asif Ahmad War : Police arrest Asif Ahmad War for possession of charas-like substance

Suspect Asif Ahmad War arrested with 60 grams of charas-like substance in Qalamabad

According to an official, a person was arrested by the police at the main market in Qalamabad during a checkpoint. The individual had acted suspiciously and attempted to evade the police party. Upon searching the person, the police found approximately 60 grams of a substance resembling charas in their possession. The arrested individual has been identified as Asif Ahmad War, son of Ghulam Ahmad War and a resident of Audoora Qalamabad.

News Source : TARIQUE RAHEEM

