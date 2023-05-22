asingly concerned “Concern Grows as Desire Harris Remains Missing: Amber Alert Issued”

Amber Alert: Desire Harris Missing

Law enforcement officers and the entire Harris family are increasing their efforts to find missing teenager Desire Harris.

Desire Harris, a 17-year-old from Sacramento, California, has been missing since Monday, June 14th. She was last seen leaving her home in the early morning hours, and her family has not heard from her since. The Harris family is deeply concerned for her safety and well-being and has been working closely with law enforcement to find her.

The Circumstances of Desire Harris’s Disappearance

According to her family, Desire left home without telling anyone where she was going or why. Her phone is turned off, and she has not been active on social media or contacted any friends or family members since she disappeared. The Harris family has stated that Desire has never run away from home before, and they have no reason to believe that she would have left voluntarily.

Law enforcement officials have been searching for Desire since she was reported missing, but so far, no leads have turned up. The Sacramento Police Department has issued an Amber Alert, and the California Highway Patrol has also been involved in the search.

Desire Harris’s Description and Last Known Location

Desire Harris is described as an African American female, standing 5’6″ tall and weighing approximately 130 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants, and black sneakers. Her last known location was in the area of Del Paso Heights in Sacramento, California.

How the Community Can Help

The Harris family is asking for the community’s help in finding Desire and bringing her home safely. They are urging anyone with information about her whereabouts to come forward and contact law enforcement. The Sacramento Police Department has set up a tip line, and anyone with information can call (916) 874-5115 to report it.

The family has also created a Facebook page called “Find Desire Harris” to help spread the word about her disappearance and share updates on the search. They are asking people to share the page and any information they may have with their friends and family members.

Conclusion

The Harris family and law enforcement officials are doing everything they can to find Desire Harris and bring her home safely. They are asking for the community’s help and support in their efforts and urging anyone with information to come forward. With everyone working together, they hope to bring Desire home soon.

Missing Children Child Abduction Emergency Alerts Law Enforcement Response Family Support and Assistance