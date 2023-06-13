Aslan Singer Christy Dignam Passes Away at 63 After a Prolonged Illness, Band Issues Statement

Aslan Lead Singer Christy Dignam Passes Away at 63 Following a Long Battle with Illness

The music industry mourns the loss of Christy Dignam, the lead singer of the Irish rock band Aslan. Dignam, who had been battling a long-term illness, passed away at the age of 63. As his bandmates express their grief, fans around the world pay tribute to the iconic artist who touched their lives with his music.

