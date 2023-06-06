ASMR dessert: Making Blue Pororo Honey Jelly at Home: An ASMR Mukbang Eating Sounds Dessert Party

ASMR ICE CREAM BLUE PORORO JELLY RECIPE PARTY

Introduction

ASMR, which stands for Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response, is a phenomenon that has taken the internet by storm. It is a feeling of tingling or relaxation that some people experience when they hear certain sounds or see specific visuals. One of the most popular ASMR trends is eating sounds, also known as mukbang. In this article, we will explore the ASMR Ice Cream Blue Pororo Jelly Recipe Party, which is a perfect combination of delicious dessert and relaxing sounds.

The Recipe

To make the ASMR Ice Cream Blue Pororo Jelly, you will need the following ingredients:

1 packet of blue jelly powder

1 can of condensed milk

1 cup of whipping cream

1 cup of milk

1 cup of ice cream

Pororo character molds

The Process

In a mixing bowl, combine the blue jelly powder and one cup of boiling water. Stir until the powder is completely dissolved. Add one cup of cold water and mix well. Pour the jelly mixture into the Pororo character molds, filling them halfway. Place them in the refrigerator for 30 minutes to set. In another mixing bowl, whisk the whipping cream until it forms stiff peaks. In a separate bowl, mix the condensed milk and milk until well combined. Add the ice cream to the condensed milk mixture and mix until smooth. Fold in the whipped cream until well combined. Pour the ice cream mixture into the Pororo character molds, filling them to the top. Place them back in the refrigerator and let them set for at least four hours or overnight. Once the ice cream is set, remove the molds from the refrigerator and run a knife around the edges to loosen the jelly. Gently remove the jelly from the molds and serve.

The Mukbang

Now that we have made our delicious ASMR Ice Cream Blue Pororo Jelly, it’s time to enjoy it with some mukbang. The eating sounds of the jelly and ice cream are sure to give you a relaxing and satisfying experience.

As you take your first bite, you can hear the soft crunch of the jelly and the smoothness of the ice cream. The coldness of the dessert provides a refreshing sensation, and the sweetness of the condensed milk and jelly powder make it a perfect treat for any occasion.

Conclusion

The ASMR Ice Cream Blue Pororo Jelly Recipe Party is an excellent choice for anyone who wants to experience the relaxation and satisfaction of ASMR while enjoying a delicious dessert. With its simple recipe and adorable Pororo character molds, it’s the perfect treat for any occasion. So why not try it out for yourself and see how it can enhance your eating experience with its unique and soothing sound effects?

