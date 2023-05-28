Asparagus Feta Pasta Recipe: A simple recipe for Asparagus-Feta Pasta

A Tangy Feta and Greek Yogurt Sauce for a Creamy Vegetable-Filled Pasta
Looking for a new pasta dish that’s both creamy and tangy? Look no further than this recipe for a tangy feta and Greek yogurt sauce that perfectly complements a vegetable-filled pasta dish. Not only is this dish easy to make, but it can also be served warm or chilled as a salad.
Ingredients
To make this recipe, you’ll need:
- 8 tablespoons olive oil, plus more for drizzling
- 2 cups plain Greek yogurt
- 1 cup frozen green peas, thawed
- 7 garlic cloves (3 finely grated, 4 thinly sliced)
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more as needed
- 1 pound short pasta, such as shells, fusilli or orecchiette
- 1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes, plus more to taste
- 1 bunch asparagus, trimmed and cut into 1/2-inch pieces
- 8 ounces feta, crumbled into large chunks
- Juice of 1/2 lemon, plus more to taste
- 1/4 cup mint leaves, torn
- 3 scallions, trimmed and thinly sliced
Instructions
- Make the sauce: In the bowl of a food processor or blender, combine five tablespoons of olive oil, the yogurt, 2/3 cup peas, the grated garlic, and one teaspoon salt. Pulse until the sauce is no longer chunky, scraping the sides with a rubber spatula. Transfer to a large bowl and set aside.
-
Cook the pasta: Bring a large pot of well-salted water to boil. Add pasta and cook until al dente. Drain.
-
Sauté asparagus and garlic: While the pasta is boiling, add the sliced garlic to a large skillet, along with the remaining olive oil, 1/4 teaspoon red-pepper flakes, and a big pinch of salt, and place over medium heat. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the garlic turns golden at the edges, for two to five minutes.
-
Add asparagus and remaining peas: Add the asparagus and remaining 1/3 cup peas to the skillet and sauté until just cooked through, two to three minutes. If the pan looks dry, add a tablespoon or two of water.
-
Combine pasta and sauce: After draining, add the warm pasta to the yogurt mixture in batches, stirring in between so the sauce doesn’t curdle. Stir in the asparagus mixture, feta, remaining 1/4 teaspoon red-pepper flakes, and the lemon juice.
-
Adjust seasoning and serve: Taste and add more salt, red-pepper flakes, or lemon juice if needed. Drizzle with olive oil, garnish with mint leaves and scallions, and serve warm.
Conclusion
This tangy feta and Greek yogurt sauce is a perfect addition to any pasta dish, especially when combined with fresh vegetables like asparagus and peas. Whether served warm or chilled as a salad, this dish is sure to be a hit with anyone looking for a creamy and tangy pasta dish.
