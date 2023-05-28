Asparagus Feta Pasta Recipe: A simple recipe for Asparagus-Feta Pasta

A Tangy Feta and Greek Yogurt Sauce for a Creamy Vegetable-Filled Pasta

Looking for a new pasta dish that’s both creamy and tangy? Look no further than this recipe for a tangy feta and Greek yogurt sauce that perfectly complements a vegetable-filled pasta dish. Not only is this dish easy to make, but it can also be served warm or chilled as a salad.

Ingredients

To make this recipe, you’ll need:

8 tablespoons olive oil, plus more for drizzling

2 cups plain Greek yogurt

1 cup frozen green peas, thawed

7 garlic cloves (3 finely grated, 4 thinly sliced)

1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more as needed

1 pound short pasta, such as shells, fusilli or orecchiette

1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes, plus more to taste

1 bunch asparagus, trimmed and cut into 1/2-inch pieces

8 ounces feta, crumbled into large chunks

Juice of 1/2 lemon, plus more to taste

1/4 cup mint leaves, torn

3 scallions, trimmed and thinly sliced

Instructions

Make the sauce: In the bowl of a food processor or blender, combine five tablespoons of olive oil, the yogurt, 2/3 cup peas, the grated garlic, and one teaspoon salt. Pulse until the sauce is no longer chunky, scraping the sides with a rubber spatula. Transfer to a large bowl and set aside. Cook the pasta: Bring a large pot of well-salted water to boil. Add pasta and cook until al dente. Drain. Sauté asparagus and garlic: While the pasta is boiling, add the sliced garlic to a large skillet, along with the remaining olive oil, 1/4 teaspoon red-pepper flakes, and a big pinch of salt, and place over medium heat. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the garlic turns golden at the edges, for two to five minutes. Add asparagus and remaining peas: Add the asparagus and remaining 1/3 cup peas to the skillet and sauté until just cooked through, two to three minutes. If the pan looks dry, add a tablespoon or two of water. Combine pasta and sauce: After draining, add the warm pasta to the yogurt mixture in batches, stirring in between so the sauce doesn’t curdle. Stir in the asparagus mixture, feta, remaining 1/4 teaspoon red-pepper flakes, and the lemon juice. Adjust seasoning and serve: Taste and add more salt, red-pepper flakes, or lemon juice if needed. Drizzle with olive oil, garnish with mint leaves and scallions, and serve warm.

Conclusion

This tangy feta and Greek yogurt sauce is a perfect addition to any pasta dish, especially when combined with fresh vegetables like asparagus and peas. Whether served warm or chilled as a salad, this dish is sure to be a hit with anyone looking for a creamy and tangy pasta dish.

News Source : New York Times

Source Link :An easy Asparagus-Feta Pasta recipe/