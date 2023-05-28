Asparagus Feta Pasta Recipe: A simple recipe for Asparagus-Feta Pasta

Posted on May 28, 2023

A Tangy Feta and Greek Yogurt Sauce for a Creamy Vegetable-Filled Pasta

Looking for a new pasta dish that’s both creamy and tangy? Look no further than this recipe for a tangy feta and Greek yogurt sauce that perfectly complements a vegetable-filled pasta dish. Not only is this dish easy to make, but it can also be served warm or chilled as a salad.

Ingredients

To make this recipe, you’ll need:

  • 8 tablespoons olive oil, plus more for drizzling
  • 2 cups plain Greek yogurt
  • 1 cup frozen green peas, thawed
  • 7 garlic cloves (3 finely grated, 4 thinly sliced)
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more as needed
  • 1 pound short pasta, such as shells, fusilli or orecchiette
  • 1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes, plus more to taste
  • 1 bunch asparagus, trimmed and cut into 1/2-inch pieces
  • 8 ounces feta, crumbled into large chunks
  • Juice of 1/2 lemon, plus more to taste
  • 1/4 cup mint leaves, torn
  • 3 scallions, trimmed and thinly sliced

Instructions

  1. Make the sauce: In the bowl of a food processor or blender, combine five tablespoons of olive oil, the yogurt, 2/3 cup peas, the grated garlic, and one teaspoon salt. Pulse until the sauce is no longer chunky, scraping the sides with a rubber spatula. Transfer to a large bowl and set aside.

  2. Cook the pasta: Bring a large pot of well-salted water to boil. Add pasta and cook until al dente. Drain.

  3. Sauté asparagus and garlic: While the pasta is boiling, add the sliced garlic to a large skillet, along with the remaining olive oil, 1/4 teaspoon red-pepper flakes, and a big pinch of salt, and place over medium heat. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the garlic turns golden at the edges, for two to five minutes.

  4. Add asparagus and remaining peas: Add the asparagus and remaining 1/3 cup peas to the skillet and sauté until just cooked through, two to three minutes. If the pan looks dry, add a tablespoon or two of water.

  5. Combine pasta and sauce: After draining, add the warm pasta to the yogurt mixture in batches, stirring in between so the sauce doesn’t curdle. Stir in the asparagus mixture, feta, remaining 1/4 teaspoon red-pepper flakes, and the lemon juice.

  6. Adjust seasoning and serve: Taste and add more salt, red-pepper flakes, or lemon juice if needed. Drizzle with olive oil, garnish with mint leaves and scallions, and serve warm.

Conclusion

This tangy feta and Greek yogurt sauce is a perfect addition to any pasta dish, especially when combined with fresh vegetables like asparagus and peas. Whether served warm or chilled as a salad, this dish is sure to be a hit with anyone looking for a creamy and tangy pasta dish.

News Source : New York Times
Source Link :An easy Asparagus-Feta Pasta recipe/

