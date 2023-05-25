Asparagus pasta with textural contrast.: Textural Contrast Defines This Vibrant Asparagus Pasta Recipe

The Importance of Textural Contrast in Cooking

One of the key elements of great cooking is ensuring that each dish has ample textural contrast. While flavor is crucial, the combination of creamy, crispy, chewy and more can take a dish to the next level. Incorporating different textures doesn’t always require additional ingredients. Sometimes, the solution can be as simple as cooking a vegetable in two batches, as seen in this springtime pasta dish inspired by the River Cafe in London.

Creamy Asparagus Pasta Recipe

This recipe from the book “Tuesday Nights Mediterranean” is a weeknight-friendly meal that highlights the importance of textural contrast in cooking. The asparagus is finely chopped in a food processor and half is sautéed until tender, while the other half is added later to preserve its crisp texture. The asparagus is then combined with a cup of cream and some of the starchy cooking water to create a silky sauce that coats the chewy, al dente pasta. Lemon zest and grated Parmesan add brightness and nuttiness to tie the flavors together.

Ingredients

2 pounds asparagus, tough ends trimmed, cut into 1-inch pieces

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

8 ounces wide, flat pasta, such as tagliatelle or fettuccine

1 tablespoon salted butter

2 medium garlic cloves, finely chopped

2 medium shallots, halved and thinly sliced

1 cup heavy cream

¼ cup finely grated Parmesan cheese, plus more to serve

1 teaspoon grated lemon zest, plus lemon wedges to serve

Instructions

Pulse the asparagus in a food processor until finely chopped, then set aside 1 1/2 cups. In a large pot, bring 4 quarts of water to a boil. Add 1 tablespoon salt and the pasta, and cook until al dente. Reserve 1 cup of the cooking water, then drain. Melt the butter in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the garlic, shallots, and 1/2 teaspoon salt, and cook until the shallots are softened. Add the chopped asparagus and cook, stirring often, for 2 minutes. Add the cream and reserved asparagus, and bring to a simmer. Cook until a spoon drawn through the mixture leaves a 2-second trail, then remove from heat. Stir in Parmesan and ¼ teaspoon salt, then add the drained pasta and ¼ cup of the reserved cooking water. Toss, adding cooking water 1 tablespoon at a time as needed, until the sauce is silky and clings to the pasta. Stir in lemon zest, then taste and season with salt and pepper. Serve with additional Parmesan and lemon wedges.

Textural contrast is a crucial element in great cooking, and this creamy asparagus pasta dish is a perfect example. By combining finely chopped and sautéed asparagus with crisp asparagus, a silky sauce and chewy pasta, this recipe creates a harmonious balance of flavors and textures that will delight your taste buds.

