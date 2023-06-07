Asparagus Recipes: Asparagus Cooked in a Pan

Simple and Yummy Tiffin Box Idea: Garlic Pepper Paneer Roll

Looking for a quick and delicious Tiffin box idea for your kids? Look no further! This Garlic Pepper Paneer Roll is not only healthy but also incredibly easy to make. The best part? It can be enjoyed with any bread of your choice. Whether it’s chapatis, parathas or even simple bread slices, this roll is sure to be a hit.

Ingredients:

Paneer (cottage cheese) – 200 grams

Garlic – 3-4 cloves (finely chopped)

Black pepper powder – 1 teaspoon

Salt – to taste

Oil – 1 tablespoon

Chapatis/parathas/bread slices – as required

Instructions:

Take 200 grams of paneer and cut it into small cubes. Heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a pan and add finely chopped garlic. Saute for a minute. Add paneer cubes to the pan and stir-fry for 2-3 minutes on medium flame. Add salt and black pepper powder to the pan and mix well. Cook for another 2 minutes. Take a chapati/paratha/bread slice and place the paneer mixture in the center. Roll the chapati/paratha/bread slice tightly to form a roll. Repeat the process for the remaining chapatis/parathas/bread slices. Your Garlic Pepper Paneer Rolls are ready to serve!

It’s that simple! With just a few ingredients and minimal effort, you can prepare a healthy and delicious meal for your kids. This dish is not too spicy, making it perfect for kids who prefer milder flavors. The garlic adds a subtle punch of flavor to the dish, making it even more enjoyable.

Moreover, paneer is an excellent source of protein, making it a healthy addition to your kid’s diet. It’s also a great alternative to meat for vegetarians. This dish can be made in advance and stored in the refrigerator for up to 2 days, making it an ideal option for busy mornings.

In conclusion, if you’re looking for a simple, healthy, and delicious Tiffin box idea for your kids, this Garlic Pepper Paneer Roll is the way to go. It’s a versatile dish that can be enjoyed with any bread of your choice. Plus, it’s a great way to incorporate paneer into your kid’s diet. So, give it a try and let us know how it turned out!

