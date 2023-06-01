“Asparagus Salad Recipe”: Recipe for Asparagus Salad

ASPARAGUS SALAD RECIPE
Introduction:
Asparagus salad is a healthy, delicious, and easy-to-make dish that is perfect for a light lunch or dinner. Asparagus is a nutrient-dense vegetable that is rich in vitamins, minerals, and fiber. It is also a good source of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds. This recipe combines asparagus with other fresh and healthy ingredients to create a tasty and nutritious salad.
Ingredients:
- 1 pound fresh asparagus
- 1 small red onion, thinly sliced
- 1 avocado, diced
- 1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
- 1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese
- 1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley
- 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions:
- Wash the asparagus and trim off the woody ends.
- Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil.
- Add the asparagus to the boiling water and cook for 2-3 minutes, or until crisp-tender.
- Drain the asparagus and transfer it to a bowl of ice water to stop the cooking process.
- When the asparagus is cool, drain it and pat it dry with a paper towel.
- Arrange the asparagus on a platter or individual plates.
- Top the asparagus with the sliced red onion, diced avocado, halved cherry tomatoes, crumbled feta cheese, and chopped fresh parsley.
- In a small bowl, whisk together the olive oil, red wine vinegar, Dijon mustard, minced garlic, salt, and pepper.
- Drizzle the dressing over the salad.
- Serve immediately.
Variations:
- Grilled asparagus: Instead of boiling the asparagus, you can grill it for a smoky flavor. Brush the asparagus with olive oil and grill it over medium heat for 5-7 minutes, turning occasionally, until tender and lightly charred.
- Other vegetables: You can add other vegetables to the salad, such as roasted red peppers, sliced cucumbers, or shredded carrots.
- Protein: For a more filling salad, you can add grilled chicken, shrimp, or tofu.
- Dressing: You can vary the dressing by using balsamic vinegar, lemon juice, or honey mustard instead of red wine vinegar and Dijon mustard.
- Nuts and seeds: For a crunchy texture, you can sprinkle the salad with toasted almonds, walnuts, or sunflower seeds.
Conclusion:
Asparagus salad is a versatile and nutritious dish that can be customized to your taste. This recipe is a great way to enjoy the fresh flavors of asparagus and other seasonal vegetables. With its vibrant colors and delicious flavors, this salad is sure to be a hit at your next meal.
News Source : Dainty bite
