Aspen Deke Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Aspen Deke has Died .

Death Notice for Today January 31. 2020

Aspen Deke has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 31. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A high school junior who beat cancer three times has passed away from COVID-19 complications. Aspen Deke’s family said the 17-year-old passed away Saturday evening in the arms of her mom and dad. They thanked everyone for prayers, love and support.

Source: Teen who beat rare cancer three times passes away from COVID-19 | FOX 5 San Diego

NOTICE.