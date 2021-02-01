Aspen Deke Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Aspen Deke has Died .
Death Notice for Today January 31. 2020
Aspen Deke has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 31. 2020.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A high school junior who beat cancer three times has passed away from COVID-19 complications. Aspen Deke’s family said the 17-year-old passed away Saturday evening in the arms of her mom and dad. They thanked everyone for prayers, love and support.
Source: Teen who beat rare cancer three times passes away from COVID-19 | FOX 5 San Diego
NOTICE.
You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.