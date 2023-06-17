Assailants open fire at liquor shop in Gurugram, resulting in one death and two critical injuries today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Armed assailants allegedly opened fire at a crowded liquor shop in the Manesar area, resulting in the death of one man and critical injuries to two others. The incident occurred on Sunday at around 8:30 pm, when two men arrived at the shop and fired more than 15 rounds. The victims were identified as Sandeep, a resident of Bhahila Village in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district, and Devraj Sharma and Rajendra Prasad, residents of Alwar in Rajasthan. The liquor shop owner, Kuldeep Singh, reported receiving a threatening call from a foreign number a few days prior to the incident. Following the attack, Singh received another call from the same number, with the caller claiming responsibility for the attack and threatening to kill him. Police have registered an FIR against an unidentified caller and shooters under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act.

