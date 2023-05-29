Assam car accident today : Seven killed and six injured as car collides with goods carrier in Assam

Seven killed and six injured in Assam after car collides with goods carrier today 2023.

Seven students from Assam Engineering College were killed and six others injured in a road accident in the Jalukbari area of Guwahati. A four-wheeler travelling from the Azara area crossed the divider and collided with a goods carrier vehicle on the opposite lane. The injured were taken to hospital for treatment.

News Source : ANI

