Assam car accident today : Seven killed and six injured as car collides with goods carrier in Assam

Posted on May 29, 2023

Seven students from Assam Engineering College were killed and six others injured in a road accident in the Jalukbari area of Guwahati. A four-wheeler travelling from the Azara area crossed the divider and collided with a goods carrier vehicle on the opposite lane. The injured were taken to hospital for treatment.

News Source : ANI

