Assam CID arrests DTO on fraud charges, suspect Rajib Ch Borodoloi sent to 5-day police custody.

An Enforcement Inspector and former in-charge of the District Transport Office (DTO) in Charaideo, Assam, have been arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for their involvement in fraudulent activities related to the issuance of replacement licenses. Rajib Ch Borodoloi, the government official arrested, was identified by the CID. The CID acted upon a complaint from the transport department of the Assam Government, CID Police Station. The case has been registered under sections 120(B)/420/467/468/471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The CID collected incriminating materials and documents from the DTO office in Charaideo and the office of the Transport Commissioner in Guwahati. Evidence suggests Rajib Ch Borodoloi’s involvement in fraudulent practices. The CID produced him before the court on Saturday and has taken him into police custody for five days for further interrogation.

News Source : News Live

