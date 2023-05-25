Assam: Pujaru Nath killed in gambling brawl

Pujaru Nath : Murder of Pujaru Nath during gambling brawl

Hazarika was taken to a nearby hospital for medical attention after the incident. Upon receiving information, local police arrived at the scene and arrested several people in connection with the incident. In Assam’s Bongaigaon district, a middle-aged man named Pujaru Nath was allegedly murdered earlier this month after a fight broke out over a gambling game. The incident occurred on May 15, when Nath was attacked with a machete by another gambler named Maneswar Rai. Nath sustained severe injuries and was rushed to the hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. The incident took place during a gambling session at a shop in Abhaypuri town in the district, and the reason for the fight remains unknown.

News Source : Pratidin Time

