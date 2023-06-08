Assam student victim Priya Kumari hit by school bus driver : Assam student dies after being hit by school bus, driver held

A school bus driver has been held after allegedly hitting a Class 11 student in Guwahati, Assam, resulting in her death. The incident occurred as the student, her father, and her younger sister were riding a scooter to school. The bus reportedly hit them from behind, causing severe injuries. The student was found unconscious and later died at a nearby hospital. Her father and sister were also seriously hurt and were taken to hospital. The driver tried to flee the scene but was apprehended by locals and later detained by police. Video footage allegedly shows the bus was not speeding and did not hit the student, but police are examining CCTV footage from the area.

