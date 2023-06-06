Assamese fish curry recipe: Assamese Style Fish Curry with the Warmth of Mango and Spices

Mango Fish Curry Recipe | গৰমত এনেকৈ আমৰ সৈতে মাছৰ আঞ্জাৰ জুতি লৈছেনে | Fish Curry in Assam

Assam is a state in northeastern India known for its rich and spicy cuisine. One of the most popular dishes in Assam is fish curry, which is usually made with local fish varieties and a blend of aromatic spices. This recipe for Mango Fish Curry, or গৰমত এনেকৈ আমৰ সৈতে মাছৰ আঞ্জাৰ জুতি লৈছেনে in Assamese, is a unique twist on the traditional fish curry that incorporates the tangy sweetness of ripe mangoes.

Ingredients:

500g fish (any local variety)

1 ripe mango, peeled and cut into small pieces

1 onion, chopped

1 tomato, chopped

4-5 cloves of garlic, minced

1 inch piece of ginger, minced

2-3 green chillies, slit

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp coriander powder

1 tsp red chilli powder

1 tsp mustard oil

Salt to taste

Water

Fresh coriander leaves, chopped (for garnish)

Instructions:

Clean and wash the fish and cut into pieces. Season the fish with salt and turmeric powder and set aside. Heat mustard oil in a pan and add cumin seeds. When the cumin seeds start to splutter, add the chopped onion, minced garlic, and minced ginger. Saute until the onions turn translucent. Add the chopped tomato and green chillies and cook until the tomatoes turn soft and mushy. Add the coriander powder and red chilli powder and saute for a few seconds. Add the chopped mango pieces and cook for a few minutes until the mangoes are slightly soft. Add enough water to make a thin gravy and bring it to a boil. Add the fish pieces and cook until the fish is cooked through and the gravy has thickened. Garnish with chopped coriander leaves and serve hot with steamed rice.

Tips:

Use any local fish variety available in your region, but make sure it is fresh.

Adjust the amount of green chillies and red chilli powder according to your spice tolerance.

Make sure the mangoes are ripe and sweet for the best flavor.

Do not overcook the fish as it can become tough and rubbery.

You can also add a pinch of sugar to balance out the sourness of the mangoes.

Conclusion:

Mango Fish Curry is a delicious and unique way to enjoy fish curry in Assam. The sweet and tangy flavor of ripe mangoes complements the spicy and aromatic spices, creating a perfect balance of flavors. This recipe is simple and easy to make, and can be enjoyed with steamed rice for a satisfying meal. Give this recipe a try and enjoy the flavors of Assam in your own kitchen!

Assamese Fish Curry Recipe Mango Fish Curry Assamese Style Traditional Fish Curry with Mango Spicy Assamese Fish Curry with Mango Mango Fish Curry Recipe from Northeast India