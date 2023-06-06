Assamese Pork Recipe: Assamese Pork Masala Curry Challenge: Can You Handle the Heat? || Authentic Recipe Included

Assamese Pork Masala Curry Eating Challenge
If you are a food enthusiast, you must try out the Assamese pork masala curry. This dish is a flavorful blend of spices and pork, which is sure to tantalize your taste buds. The dish is a popular delicacy in the northeast region of India, and it is a must-try for all meat lovers.
Ingredients
- 1 kg pork (cut into small pieces)
- 2 onions (finely chopped)
- 1 tablespoon ginger garlic paste
- 2 tomatoes (finely chopped)
- 2 green chilies (finely chopped)
- 1 teaspoon turmeric powder
- 1 teaspoon red chili powder
- 1 teaspoon cumin powder
- 1 teaspoon coriander powder
- 1 teaspoon garam masala powder
- 2 tablespoons mustard oil
- Salt to taste
Method
- Heat the mustard oil in a pan.
- Add the chopped onions and sauté until they turn golden brown.
- Add ginger garlic paste and green chilies. Sauté for a minute.
- Add the chopped tomatoes and cook until they turn soft.
- Add the turmeric powder, red chili powder, cumin powder, coriander powder, and garam masala powder. Mix well.
- Add the pork pieces and mix well, so that the spices coat the meat evenly.
- Add salt to taste and mix well.
- Cover the pan and let the pork cook for about 30 minutes on low heat.
- After 30 minutes, check if the pork is cooked. If not, let it cook for another 10-15 minutes.
- Once the pork is cooked, turn off the heat and let it rest for a few minutes.
- Serve hot with steamed rice.
Eating Challenge
Now that you know how to make the Assamese pork masala curry, it’s time for the eating challenge. The challenge is to finish a plate of pork masala curry and rice within 15 minutes.
Rules
- The participant must finish a plate of pork masala curry and rice within 15 minutes.
- The plate should contain at least 500 grams of pork masala curry and 200 grams of rice.
- The participant cannot drink water or any other beverage during the challenge.
- The participant cannot use any condiments or sauces to make the dish spicier or milder.
- The participant cannot leave the table until the challenge is completed.
- If the participant vomits during the challenge, they will be disqualified.
Prize
The winner of the Assamese pork masala curry eating challenge will receive a cash prize of Rs. 5000 and a certificate of achievement.
Tips
- Eat slowly and savor the flavors of the dish.
- Take small bites and chew the food properly to aid digestion.
- Do not eat anything heavy before the challenge.
- Mentally prepare yourself for the challenge.
- Stay hydrated before the challenge.
- Keep a napkin handy to wipe your hands and mouth.
Conclusion
The Assamese pork masala curry is a delicious and spicy dish that is sure to satisfy your taste buds. The dish is easy to make and can be prepared in a short time. If you are up for a challenge, try the Assamese pork masala curry eating challenge and win a cash prize. So, what are you waiting for? Head to your kitchen and start cooking!
