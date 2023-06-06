Assamese Pork Recipe: Assamese Pork Masala Curry Challenge: Can You Handle the Heat? || Authentic Recipe Included

Assamese Pork Masala Curry Eating Challenge

If you are a food enthusiast, you must try out the Assamese pork masala curry. This dish is a flavorful blend of spices and pork, which is sure to tantalize your taste buds. The dish is a popular delicacy in the northeast region of India, and it is a must-try for all meat lovers.

Ingredients

1 kg pork (cut into small pieces)

2 onions (finely chopped)

1 tablespoon ginger garlic paste

2 tomatoes (finely chopped)

2 green chilies (finely chopped)

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon red chili powder

1 teaspoon cumin powder

1 teaspoon coriander powder

1 teaspoon garam masala powder

2 tablespoons mustard oil

Salt to taste

Method

Heat the mustard oil in a pan. Add the chopped onions and sauté until they turn golden brown. Add ginger garlic paste and green chilies. Sauté for a minute. Add the chopped tomatoes and cook until they turn soft. Add the turmeric powder, red chili powder, cumin powder, coriander powder, and garam masala powder. Mix well. Add the pork pieces and mix well, so that the spices coat the meat evenly. Add salt to taste and mix well. Cover the pan and let the pork cook for about 30 minutes on low heat. After 30 minutes, check if the pork is cooked. If not, let it cook for another 10-15 minutes. Once the pork is cooked, turn off the heat and let it rest for a few minutes. Serve hot with steamed rice.

Eating Challenge

Now that you know how to make the Assamese pork masala curry, it’s time for the eating challenge. The challenge is to finish a plate of pork masala curry and rice within 15 minutes.

Rules

The participant must finish a plate of pork masala curry and rice within 15 minutes.

The plate should contain at least 500 grams of pork masala curry and 200 grams of rice.

The participant cannot drink water or any other beverage during the challenge.

The participant cannot use any condiments or sauces to make the dish spicier or milder.

The participant cannot leave the table until the challenge is completed.

If the participant vomits during the challenge, they will be disqualified.

Prize

The winner of the Assamese pork masala curry eating challenge will receive a cash prize of Rs. 5000 and a certificate of achievement.

Tips

Eat slowly and savor the flavors of the dish.

Take small bites and chew the food properly to aid digestion.

Do not eat anything heavy before the challenge.

Mentally prepare yourself for the challenge.

Stay hydrated before the challenge.

Keep a napkin handy to wipe your hands and mouth.

Conclusion

The Assamese pork masala curry is a delicious and spicy dish that is sure to satisfy your taste buds. The dish is easy to make and can be prepared in a short time. If you are up for a challenge, try the Assamese pork masala curry eating challenge and win a cash prize. So, what are you waiting for? Head to your kitchen and start cooking!

