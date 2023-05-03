“Assault” : Arrest Made After Alleged Assault on Busy Limerick Street Involving a Man and a Woman

Gardaí Make Arrests Following Alleged Assault in Limerick City Centre

Gardaí have made two arrests in connection with an alleged assault that occurred on Parnell Street, close to Colbert Station, in Limerick city centre. The incident, which was captured on a WhatsApp video, shows a male and female aggressively assaulting a young man, with the male allegedly biting off a part of the young man’s ear lobe. The injured party was taken to University Hospital Limerick to receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to a garda spokesperson, a male in his 40s and a female in her 30s have been arrested and are currently detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a garda station in Limerick.

The incident occurred at approximately 4.15pm on Tuesday, and investigations are ongoing. Any witnesses are asked to come forward.

WhatsApp Video of the Incident in Circulation

A WhatsApp video of the incident is currently in circulation, showing the alleged assault on the young man. The footage captures the male and female suspects attacking the victim, with the male reportedly biting off a part of the young man’s ear lobe. The injuries sustained by the victim have not been commented on by gardaí.

The video has sparked outrage and concern, with many expressing their shock at the brazen attack on a busy street in broad daylight. The incident has highlighted the need for increased safety measures in public areas, particularly in city centres.

Investigations into the assault are ongoing, and gardaí are appealing to anyone with information to come forward. The arrests made in connection with the incident will hopefully lead to a successful outcome in the case and bring justice for the victim.

News Source : https://twitter.com/Limerick_Leader

Source Link :Man and woman arrested following alleged assault on busy Limerick street/