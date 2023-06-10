Assault at Scarborough Mosque: Victim Mahbubul Alam Chowdhury, Suspects Flee in Grey Sedan

Mahbubul Alam Chowdhury : “Violent attack outside Toronto mosque injures Mahbubul Alam Chowdhury, suspects flee in vehicle: police”

Toronto police have revealed pictures of a car used by three culprits to flee from the location of a severe attack outside Baitul Aman Masjid in Scarborough last month. The assault occurred around 7:45 p.m. in the mosque’s parking lot near Victoria Park and Danforth avenues, as per the police. According to surveillance footage, a man was walking in the parking lot when two people approached him. One of them held a bat and struck the man, followed by the other person kicking the man and causing him to fall to the ground. The assailants continued to hit and stomp on the man. During the incident, a grey sedan pulled up beside the culprits, and they got into the vehicle and drove away. Police informed that the victim had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. The victim was identified as 67-year-old Mahbubul Alam Chowdhury by the mosque’s secretary, Muhammad Kamruzzaman. On Saturday, the police issued descriptions of the suspects and pictures of the suspect car. The police described the first suspect as a male with a thin build wearing a black hat, dark clothing, a black mask, and red gloves. The second suspect is described as a male with a medium build wearing dark clothes during the incident. The police didn’t provide a description for the third suspect. When asked if the attack is being investigated as a hate crime, the police said it is not at this time. Kamruzzaman, who spoke to CP24 after the attack, described Chowdhury as a very well-known and kind member of the mosque. He said that the suspects waited for almost an hour in the parking lot and that he is still waiting for an update from the police. The attack has left many in the community shocked and scared. Kamruzzaman noted that the suspects waited for almost an hour in the parking lot. While there were incidents of vandalism and theft before, Kamruzzaman says this is the first time that something like this has happened.

