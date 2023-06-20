“Assault in Lytham: Lancashire Police Seek Witnesses for Details on Matthew Guthrie’s Situation”

Lancashire Police Seek Witnesses to Assault in Lytham

The Lancashire Police are appealing to the public for information about an assault that occurred in Lytham. The incident involves Matthew Guthrie, and the authorities are seeking any witnesses who may have seen what happened.

If you have any information about the Lytham assault or witnessed anything suspicious, please contact the police immediately to assist with their investigation.

Stay tuned for more updates on this developing story.

Lancashire Police assault investigation Lytham assault witnesses sought Matthew Guthrie assault case Lancashire Police appeal for information Lytham assault victim Matthew Guthrie