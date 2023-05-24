Assault on Akash Kindare by Gang in Uttamnagar, Pune: Two Accused Apprehended, Case Registered Against Others

Akash Kindare – focus keyword : Police Apprehend Suspects in Brutal Attack on Akash Kindare in Uttamnagar

On May 24, 2023, a brutal gang attacked a young man with a Koyta and pelted stones at shops in the Uttamnagar area along NDA road due to a longstanding feud. The gang even attacked citizens who tried to intervene in the confrontation with bamboo sticks. The Pune police acted swiftly and arrested two individuals involved in the incident, while the remaining accomplices are still at large. The victim, identified as Akash Kindare, lodged a formal complaint at Uttamnagar Police Station against Ganesh Waghmare and Prateek Sanjay Nalavde, who were the main perpetrators of the attack. The altercation occurred around 8.50 pm on May 22 near Vitthal Mandir. The police are currently investigating the case, and Assistant Police Inspector Dadaraje Pawar is leading the investigation. The article also includes links to read the news in Marathi, join Punekar News’ social media groups for regular updates, and read political news on Sarkar Khabar.

News Source : Punekar News

