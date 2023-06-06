Rovimezo Kehie – focus keyword including victim name : Assault on two Nagaland men in Ahmedabad, one arrested

On Sunday, two men from Nagaland were reportedly attacked with baseball bats by a group of people in Ahmedabad. The incident led to an FIR being lodged on charges of causing voluntary harm using dangerous weapons and criminal intimidation, among others. The complaint alleges that Rovimezo Kehie and Mapuyanger Jamir were attacked while at their home and workplace respectively. One person has been arrested in connection with the case. The victims have been residing in Ahmedabad for over a decade. Kehie alleged that the attackers said that Gujarat is a Hindu state and that the victims were not allowed to sell chicken. The police have identified three accused, with one arrest made so far. However, the police have disputed the victim’s version of events, claiming that the dispute arose because the accused ran a Naga shop and the victims opened their shop nearby.

News Source : The Indian Express

