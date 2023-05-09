“Assaulted with stun gun” : Stun Gun Assault on Trooper and Deputy During Domestic Dispute Response in Oswego County

Assault on Trooper and Deputy with Stun Gun during Domestic Response in Oswego County – A Shocking Incident

A state trooper is recovering after being assaulted by James R. Stevens Jr. during an investigation into a domestic incident in Hannibal. Stevens physically resisted arrest and struck the trooper and an Oswego County deputy with closed fists. He was able to gain control of the deputy’s taser and drive stun both officers before being taken into custody. Stevens was arrested for multiple charges, including second-degree assault and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and was remanded to Oswego County Jail in lieu of $25,000 cash bail. Both the trooper and deputy sustained injuries but were treated and released from Oswego Hospital.

News Source : Fingerlakes1.com

Source Link :Trooper, deputy assaulted with stun gun responding to domestic in Oswego County/