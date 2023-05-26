Assist in locating Mariah Suggs and Isha Moore, two missing teenagers from Louisiana

Mariah Suggs and Isha Moore Missing: Help Find Louisiana Teenagers

Background

Mariah Suggs, 16, and Isha Moore, 15, were last seen on November 19, 2021, in Opelousas, Louisiana. The two teenagers were reported missing by their families, who are now pleading for help to find them.

Search Efforts

Local authorities and the community have launched a search for the missing teenagers. Flyers with their pictures and information have been distributed in the area, and social media posts are being shared to raise awareness.

The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mariah and Isha to come forward. The authorities are also urging the teenagers to contact their families or law enforcement to let them know they are safe.

Family’s Plea

The families of Mariah and Isha are devastated by their disappearance and are desperate to find them. Mariah’s mother, Melinda Suggs, told the media, “I just want her to come home. I just want my baby home.” Isha’s aunt, Ashley Moore, also pleaded for help, saying, “We just want to know they’re okay.”

The families are asking anyone who knows anything about the girls’ whereabouts to contact the authorities immediately. They are also asking the community to keep an eye out for the teenagers and to report any sightings or information that could help find them.

How You Can Help

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Mariah Suggs and Isha Moore, please contact the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 948-6516 or your local law enforcement agency.

You can also share their pictures and information on your social media accounts to help raise awareness and reach a wider audience. Every share and repost could lead to someone recognizing the girls and providing valuable information to the authorities.

Let’s all come together to help find Mariah and Isha and bring them back home to their families. They are loved and missed, and we must do everything we can to ensure their safe return.

Louisiana missing teenagers Mariah Suggs and Isha Moore disappearance Louisiana Amber Alert Louisiana search and rescue Louisiana missing persons investigations