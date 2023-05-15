Assist the Police in Locating Greenfield Woman, Julie Schild, Who is Currently Missing

Julie Schild Missing – Help the Police to Find Missing Greenfield Woman

Who is Julie Schild?

Julie Schild is a 44-year-old woman from Greenfield, Wisconsin. She was last seen on February 5th, 2021, around 4:30 pm. She was driving her blue 2019 Kia Optima with Wisconsin license plate number 526-YET.

What Happened to Julie Schild?

Julie Schild’s family reported her missing on February 6th, 2021, after she failed to show up for a planned family event. According to the Greenfield Police Department, Schild was last seen leaving her home in Greenfield on February 5th, 2021, around 4:30 pm.

There has been no activity on Schild’s cell phone or bank account since February 5th, 2021. Her car has not been located either.

What are the Possible Reasons for Julie Schild’s Disappearance?

The Greenfield Police Department is investigating all possible reasons for Julie Schild’s disappearance. According to her family, there is no indication that she was planning to leave on her own. She is a mother of two children and has a loving family who is extremely worried about her.

The police department is investigating whether foul play was involved in Julie Schild’s disappearance. They are also investigating whether she may have been in an accident or suffered a medical emergency while driving.

What Can You Do to Help Find Julie Schild?

If you have any information about Julie Schild’s disappearance, please contact the Greenfield Police Department at (414) 761-5300. You can also contact the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation at (608) 266-1671.

Share Julie Schild’s Story on Social Media

You can also help spread the word about Julie Schild’s disappearance by sharing her story on social media. Use the hashtag #FindJulieSchild and encourage your friends and family to share the story as well.

Volunteer to Help Search for Julie Schild

If you are in the Greenfield area, you can volunteer to help search for Julie Schild. Contact the Greenfield Police Department to find out how you can help.

Keep an Eye Out for Julie Schild’s Car

Julie Schild’s car, a blue 2019 Kia Optima with Wisconsin license plate number 526-YET, has not been located. If you see a car matching this description, please contact the Greenfield Police Department immediately.

Conclusion

Julie Schild’s family and the Greenfield community are extremely worried about her. The police department is investigating all possible reasons for her disappearance, but they need the public’s help to find her.

Please share Julie Schild’s story on social media, volunteer to help search for her, and keep an eye out for her car. If you have any information about Julie Schild’s disappearance, please contact the Greenfield Police Department or the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation. Together, we can help find Julie Schild and bring her home safely.

