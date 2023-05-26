Assistance Needed in Locating Kaitlyn Owens, a 9-Year-Old Davenport Girl who Vanished on Sturdevant Street

Help Find Kaitlyn Owens: 9-Year-Old Davenport Girl Missing

Kaitlyn Owens, a 9-year-old girl from Davenport, Iowa, has been missing since Saturday, June 5th. She was last seen on Sturdevant Street in Davenport around 7:30 pm.

Description of Kaitlyn Owens

Kaitlyn is described as being 4 feet 6 inches tall and weighing around 70 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, green shorts, and black and white shoes.

What We Know So Far

According to reports, Kaitlyn was playing with friends outside when she went missing. Her friends say they saw her walking towards the nearby woods, but she never returned.

Law enforcement and community members have been searching for Kaitlyn since she was reported missing. Volunteers have been searching the woods, parks, and neighborhoods around Sturdevant Street. The Davenport Police Department has also been using drones and K-9 units in their search.

How You Can Help

If you have any information about Kaitlyn’s whereabouts, please contact the Davenport Police Department at (563) 326-7979. You can also submit a tip anonymously through the Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities website.

If you live in the Davenport area, you can help by searching your neighborhood and surrounding areas. Look for any signs of Kaitlyn or anything that seems out of place. You can also share information about her disappearance on social media to help spread the word.

What to Do if You Find Kaitlyn

If you find Kaitlyn or have any information about her whereabouts, please contact the Davenport Police Department immediately. Do not approach her or try to take her anywhere. Wait for law enforcement to arrive.

Conclusion

Kaitlyn Owens has been missing for several days, and her family and community are desperate to find her. If you have any information about her whereabouts, please come forward. Together, we can help bring Kaitlyn home.

