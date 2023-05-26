Assistance Needed in Locating Missing Louisiana Teens Mariah Suggs and Isha Moore

Mariah Suggs and Isha Moore missing, Help find Louisiana teenagers

Introduction

Two teenagers from Louisiana, Mariah Suggs and Isha Moore, have been missing since August 2021. The authorities and their families are seeking the public’s help in finding them.

Background

Mariah Suggs and Isha Moore are both 16 years old and were last seen in Baton Rouge on August 12, 2021. They were reportedly heading to New Orleans but never arrived at their destination. The authorities believe that the teenagers are together and may be in danger.

Mariah is described as a Black female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5’5″ tall and weighs around 115 pounds. Isha is also a Black female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5’2″ tall and weighs around 110 pounds.

Search efforts

The authorities and the families of Mariah and Isha have been actively searching for them. Flyers have been distributed in the Baton Rouge and New Orleans areas, and the police have been conducting searches in various locations.

The families of the missing teenagers have also taken to social media to ask for help in finding them. They have urged anyone with information on their whereabouts to come forward and have offered a reward for any leads that could help locate the girls.

How you can help

If you have any information that could help find Mariah Suggs and Isha Moore, please contact the Baton Rouge Police Department at 225-389-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867. You can also submit a tip anonymously on the Crime Stoppers website.

You can also help spread the word by sharing their pictures and information on social media and with your friends and family. The more people who are aware of their disappearance, the greater the chances of them being found.

Conclusion

The families of Mariah Suggs and Isha Moore are desperate for answers and are pleading for the public’s help in finding them. If you have any information, no matter how small, please come forward. Let’s work together to bring these two teenagers home safely.

Missing Louisiana teenagers Mariah Suggs and Isha Moore Louisiana police search for missing teens Community efforts to find Mariah Suggs and Isha Moore Updates on Mariah Suggs and Isha Moore disappearance