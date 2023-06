The Search for Geneva Whiting: Port Richey Police Department Seeks Public Assistance

The Port Richey Police Department has issued an appeal for help from the public in locating 15-year-old Geneva Whiting, who has been reported missing in Pasco County. Please use the hashtag #GenevaWhiting to spread the word and aid in the search efforts.

Missing Person Port Richey Police Department Geneva Whiting Public Help Search and Rescue