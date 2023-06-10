Assistant cameraman arrested for possessing ganja in Kottayam

Suhail Sulaiman – Focus Keyword : Assistant cameraman arrested for drug possession in Kottayam, Suhail Sulaiman named suspect

A man named Suhail Sulaiman (28), who works as an assistant cameraman and hails from Mundakayam, was arrested by the special squad of Kottayam excise department on Friday for allegedly possessing 225 grams of ganja. The drug was hidden in packets of 50 grams each and was recovered from Suhail’s bedroom, along with an electronic weighing machine. He was charging Rs 2000 per packet. Suhail has worked in films like Neelavelicham, Chathuram, and Higuita and is considered a key link in the Mundakayam-based drug mafia. The excise officials said that the investigation was carried out based on the information that Suhail was selling drugs to people, including college students. Aromal Saji, who purchased ganja from Suhail, has been named the second accused in the case. Even while under police custody, several people had called Suhail to buy ganja. The investigation was conducted by a team of excise officers, including Kottayam excise special squad circle inspector Rajesh John, preventive officers Binod KR, Anilkumar and Naushad, civil excise officers Nimesh KS, Prashobh KV, Haritha Mohan, and excise driver Anil KK.

News Source : Mathrubhumi

