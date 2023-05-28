Assistant revenue inspector Geeta Pandey killed in road accident, another victim Babulal also dies

Geeta Pandey – victim of road accident in Indore : Assistant revenue inspector killed in road accident, suspect on the run

An assistant revenue inspector named Geeta Pandey, 23, was killed in a road accident in Rau, Madhya Pradesh on Saturday evening when a tractor tanker hit her scooter. She was on her way to Shramik Colony when the incident took place. The police have registered a case against the driver of the vehicle who is currently being searched for. Geeta Pandey was a hard-working woman and an employee of the municipality in Rau. In another incident, a man named Babulal was killed by a car in the Lasudia area on the same day. The police are investigating the case. Additionally, a girl who was critically injured in a road accident a couple of days ago died during treatment in a city hospital on Saturday. The accident involved a reckless truck that hit Kanhaiya, his wife Nisha, and two relatives Manisha and Lucky near Naytamundala Bridge on May 24. Lucky was killed on the day of the accident while Manisha and the couple were rushed to the hospital where Manisha later succumbed to her injuries. The police are searching for the errant driver of the truck.

News Source : Staff Reporter

