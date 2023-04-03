Assistant to Floyd Mayweather, Marikit Laurico, 47, has passed away.

At the age of 47, Marikit Laurico, a long-serving assistant of Floyd Mayweather, has passed away. Laurico had been a part of the five-division world champion’s team for 25 years, but had recently fallen ill during a trip to Dubai.

According to reports, Laurico had been feeling unwell during a recent trip to Dubai. Her passing has come as a shock to those who knew her and worked closely with her, highlighting the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing the people we care about.

Losing a loved one is never easy, and Mayweather has expressed his grief over Laurico’s untimely passing. With her years of dedication and hard work, she had become an integral part of his team, and her presence will be sorely missed.

While Laurico’s role was behind the scenes, her contributions were no less significant. She played a vital role in managing Mayweather’s career, keeping his schedule in order, and ensuring his success both in and out of the ring.

Mayweather has been vocal about his appreciation for Laurico’s efforts, and her absence will undoubtedly leave a significant impact. The world of boxing has lost a valuable member, and the legacy she leaves behind will be felt for years to come.

As we mourn the loss of Marikit Laurico, we are reminded of the importance of cherishing those we love and holding them close. Her passing serves as a reminder to us all that life is precious and should be lived to the fullest. We extend our deepest sympathies to her family, friends, and everyone in the boxing community affected by her loss.

Source : @MeetJess

