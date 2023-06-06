“Assorted color file folders” : Assorted Color Pendaflex File Folders with 1/3-Cut Tabs, Letter Size, 5 Colors, 100/Box (02315)

Box of 100 Pendaflex File Folders in Assorted Teal, Violet, Gray, Navy, and Burgundy Two-Tone Colors, with 1/3-Cut Tabs for Letter Size Documents (02315)



Keeping your files organized is an essential part of any office routine. However, with a multitude of documents, it can be challenging to keep track of everything. This is where the Pendaflex Two Tone Color File Folders come in handy. These folders are designed to make your life easier by providing an efficient way to organize your files. The folders come in brilliant jewel tones with light interiors that prevent time-wasting misfiles. This feature makes them easy to label with an ordinary pen, easier to read, and prevents accidental misfiles between folders in the file cabinet.

Color coding your file folders is a proven method to increase productivity and efficiency. The Pendaflex Two Tone Color File Folders are perfect for this purpose. They come in a color assortment of teal, violet, gray, navy, and burgundy, allowing you to manage up to five categories at a glance. Color coding is faster than traditional filing methods because we read color more quickly and efficiently than text alone. This means that you can retrieve files with greater speed and accuracy, saving time and reducing frustration.

The Pendaflex Two Tone Color File Folders come with 1/3-cut tabs in assorted positions, making them perfect for letter-size documents. They fit neatly within Pendaflex hanging file folders without obscuring your hanging file tabs. This feature is especially useful in busy offices where time is of the essence. With these folders, you can easily spot the right file through color association and speed filing and retrieval times. This makes your workday more efficient, allowing you to focus on more important tasks.

In addition to their practical benefits, the Pendaflex Two Tone Color File Folders are also aesthetically pleasing. They add a pop of color to your office supplies, creating a personalized home office, homeschool, or classroom space that’s both pretty and practical. The jewel tone folders keep you organized and in step with your office décor. They also make cute school supplies for dorm room file keeping. With 100 folders per box, this is a stock up value that will keep you organized for months to come.

In conclusion, the Pendaflex Two Tone Color File Folders are an excellent addition to any office, classroom, or home. They are designed to make your life easier by providing an efficient way to organize your files. The folders come in brilliant jewel tones with light interiors that prevent time-wasting misfiles. They are easy to label with an ordinary pen, easier to read, and prevent accidental misfiles between folders in the file cabinet. Color coding your file folders with these folders will boost your speed and efficiency, allowing you to retrieve files with greater speed and accuracy. This makes your workday more efficient, allowing you to focus on more important tasks. With 100 folders per box, this is a stock up value that will keep you organized for months to come.



