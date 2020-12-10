Astad Deboo Death -Dead – Obituary : Astad Deboo (1947-2020). Dancer, teacher has Died .

By | December 10, 2020
Astad Deboo Death -Dead – Obituary : Astad Deboo (1947-2020). Dancer, teacher has Died .

Astad Deboo (1947-2020). Dancer, teacher has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.

Ranjit Hoskote @ranjithoskote Deeply saddened to record the passing of Astad Deboo (1947-2020). Dancer, teacher, builder of bridges, nurturer of communities of practice, he was widely acknowledged as a pioneer of modern Indian dance – but the journey to that acknowledgement was never easy. We will miss him.

