Astad Deboo Death -Dead – Obituary : Astad Deboo (1947-2020). Dancer, teacher has Died .
Deeply saddened to record the passing of Astad Deboo (1947-2020). Dancer, teacher, builder of bridges, nurturer of communities of practice, he was widely acknowledged as a pioneer of modern Indian dance – but the journey to that acknowledgement was never easy. We will miss him. pic.twitter.com/wiGtPYJvs0
— Ranjit Hoskote (@ranjithoskote) December 10, 2020
