By | December 12, 2020
Astad Deboo Death -Dead – Obituary : Contemporary Indian dancer Astad Deboo has Died .

Contemporary Indian dancer Astad Deboo has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 11. 2020.

The Dance Edit @dance_edit Contemporary Indian dancer Astad Deboo, who melded Indian classical techniques with western styles, has died at age 73.

