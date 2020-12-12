Astad Deboo Death -Dead – Obituary : Contemporary Indian dancer Astad Deboo has Died .
Contemporary Indian dancer Astad Deboo has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 11. 2020.
Contemporary Indian dancer Astad Deboo, who melded Indian classical techniques with western styles, has died at age 73. @thetribunechd https://t.co/4AeSdhLtGx
— The Dance Edit (@dance_edit) December 12, 2020
The Dance Edit @dance_edit Contemporary Indian dancer Astad Deboo, who melded Indian classical techniques with western styles, has died at age 73.
