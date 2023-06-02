“asteroid risks”: Asteroids That Demand Our Attention

Asteroids: What They Are, Where They Come From, and Why We Should Care

Asteroids are small, rocky bodies that orbit the Sun. They range in size from tiny pebbles to massive chunks of rock that can be several kilometers across. While most asteroids are found in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, some cross the Earth’s orbit and can pose a threat to our planet.

We know from geological evidence that asteroids have impacted the Earth in the past with devastating consequences. The Chicxulub impactor, a six-mile-wide asteroid that struck the Yucatan Peninsula 66 million years ago, caused the extinction of the dinosaurs and 70% of all life on Earth. This raises the question: could it happen again?

To understand the potential threat posed by asteroids, we need to know the difference between asteroids and meteors. According to NASA’s Davide Farnocchia, an asteroid is a body in outer space that becomes a meteor when it enters the Earth’s atmosphere. Both asteroids and meteors are made up of silicates, with some containing more iron and nickel than most rocks found on Earth.

While most meteors burn up harmlessly in the atmosphere, some can survive to impact the Earth’s surface. The goal of asteroid detection programs is to find potentially hazardous asteroids many years before they have any chance of impacting Earth. According to Carson Fuls, a senior operations engineer at the Catalina Sky Survey, we know the location of 98% of the largest asteroids in space that could devastate the entire biosphere. However, smaller asteroids that could cause regional devastation are much harder to spot.

Two of the most interesting asteroids currently being studied by scientists are Apophis and Bennu. Apophis, around 340 meters across, will make a close approach to Earth in 2029, close enough to be seen with the naked eye. While initial concerns existed that it could impact Earth, subsequent observations have confirmed that there is a zero percent chance of impact. Bennu, on the other hand, is much smaller but is of interest to scientists because it is rich in carbon and could contain organic molecules similar to those involved with the start of life on Earth.

In conclusion, asteroids are fascinating objects that can tell us much about the history of our solar system. However, they also pose a potential threat to our planet. While we have made significant progress in detecting and tracking potentially hazardous asteroids, much work remains to be done. The good news is that scientists like Farnocchia and Fuls are dedicated to the task of keeping us safe from asteroid impacts. As Fuls puts it, “these giant rocks, they literally keep me up all night.”

